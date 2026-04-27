Older Americans Month Celebration

The Older American Month Celebration is a free fun community event to celebrate aging!

The 2026 Older Americans Month theme is "Champion Your Health," announced by the Administration for Community Living (ACL).

Celebrated in May, this theme focuses on prevention, wellness, and personal responsibility to support healthy aging, independence, and active self-advocacy.

• Interactive sessions & activities - wellness, technology, safety, & more!

• Door prizes and giveaways

• Community resources from organizations serving older adults

• Free Breakfast & Lunch Sponsored by: Mary E. Bivins Foundation

When: Thursday, May 21st from 9:00am – 3:00pm

Where: Region 16 Education Service Center on 5800 Bell St, Amarillo

RSVP: Area Agency on Aging, Michelle Surace at 806-331-2227

Please call us for the lunch count and to reserve a seat for you and a guest!

