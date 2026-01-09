Open Government Seminar - Oct. 8, 2026

The Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas is holding an Open Government

Seminar in Amarillo on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, featuring training in state open meetings and

public records laws.

The free seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Amarillo Area Foundation, 919

S. Polk. The nonprofit FOI Foundation of Texas is offering the seminar in cooperation with the

Texas Attorney General’s Office.

“The training sessions are open to the public and are designed for journalists, attorneys,

government employees and engaged citizens – anyone interested in learning more about the

Texas Public Information Act and Texas Open Meetings Act,” said Kelley Shannon, executive

director of the FOI Foundation of Texas.

The seminar agenda is as follows:

8:30 a.m.: Check-in begins.

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Tom Williams, an FOI Foundation board member and a partner in the Fort

Worth office of Haynes & Boone, LLP, presents training on the Texas Open Meetings Act.

10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: Tamara Smith, Open Records Division chief with the Texas Attorney

General’s Office, presents training on the Texas Public Information Act.

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Tamara Smith presents training on the cost rules associated with the

Texas Public Information Act.

The sessions are approved as meeting the state requirements for open government training for

public officials. State Bar CLE credit is available for attorneys. Reservations are encouraged, but

not required. RSVP to kelley.shannon@foift.org. For more information go to www.foift.org or

call 512-377-1575.