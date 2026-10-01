Peddler's Jingle Mingle Marketplace (Amarillo)

Peddler's Jingle Mingle Marketplace is a fresh twist on a timeless classic bringing everything shoppers love about The Peddler Show into a refreshingly elevated holiday shopping atmosphere in the Amarillo Civic Center!

Our huge collection of pop-up shops will impress and inspire shoppers to curate their very own Christmas delights this season!

Shoppers will enjoy photos with Santa and hourly giveaways all weekend long, over a dozen brand new booths joining the lineup, and a chance to win a custom holiday home makeover!

FREE admission for teachers & faculty, active military & veterans, and first responders & medical staff (with photo ID at the door).

For tickets and more info visit www.shopjinglemingle.com. Shopping hours are Friday from Noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.