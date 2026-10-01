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Peddler's Jingle Mingle Marketplace (Amarillo)

Peddler's Jingle Mingle Marketplace (Amarillo)

Peddler's Jingle Mingle Marketplace is a fresh twist on a timeless classic bringing everything shoppers love about The Peddler Show into a refreshingly elevated holiday shopping atmosphere in the Amarillo Civic Center!

Our huge collection of pop-up shops will impress and inspire shoppers to curate their very own Christmas delights this season!

Shoppers will enjoy photos with Santa and hourly giveaways all weekend long, over a dozen brand new booths joining the lineup, and a chance to win a custom holiday home makeover!

FREE admission for teachers & faculty, active military & veterans, and first responders & medical staff (with photo ID at the door).

For tickets and more info visit www.shopjinglemingle.com. Shopping hours are Friday from Noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Amarillo Civic Center - North Exhibit Hall
$10-$25
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Peddler Show, LP
5123581000
info@peddlershow.com
www.peddlershow.com

Artist Group Info

angie@peddlershow.com
Amarillo Civic Center - North Exhibit Hall
401 S Buchanan St
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/?utm_source=google-gmb-maps&amp;utm_medium=gmb-website-button&amp;utm_campaign=locl.io&amp;utm_content=68b094d1-43ad-4262-977d-6e69c93a86b4