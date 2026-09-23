Pink Floyd laser light show: Dark Side of the Moon (Amarillo)

Witness the most talked-about theater show in the community, and honor the Don Harrington Discovery Center's 50th anniversary, with "Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon."

Enjoy tracks in the center's Space Theater from the album of The Dark Side of the Moon with visuals that enthrall and excite every third Saturday of the month at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Tickets for the show should be purchased before the show for $5, or $15 for the show plus entrance to the center.

Ticket holders will receive a free box of popcorn to enjoy during the show!

Center members do not have to pay admittance to the center.

The Discovery Center will offer extended hours until 7 p.m. each third Saturday of the month so community members can enjoy the laser light show and stick around to enjoy the new Year of the Dino exhibit.