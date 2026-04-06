Poetry Reading with Allison Adelle Hedge Coke

Allison Adelle Hedge Coke is an Amarillo native, and recipient of the 2023 Thomas Wolfe Prize and Lecture. Her most recent book, Look at This Blue, was a 2022 National Book Award Finalist and won the 2022-2023 Emory Elliott Book Award. For this after-hours event, doors will open at 7 PM and the program will begin at 7:30 PM CT. Books will be available for purchase through Burrowing Owl Books.

