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Pokémon Escape Room @ Great Bend Public Library (Kan.)

Pokémon Escape Room @ Great Bend Public Library (Kan.)

Try out our escape room inspired by everyone’s favorite pocket monsters! For 3rd grade - adult.

Pre-registration is required. To register a time slot, visit: https://libcal.greatbendpl.info/event/17346762?hs=a

Great Bend Public Library
12:01 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Great Bend Public Library
620-792-2409
gbcirc@gmail.com
https://greatbendpl.info/
Great Bend Public Library
1409 Williams St.
Great Bend, Kansas 67530
620-792-2409
gbcirc@gmail.com
https://greatbendpl.info/