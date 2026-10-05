Pokémon Escape Room @ Great Bend Public Library (Kan.)
Pokémon Escape Room @ Great Bend Public Library (Kan.)
Try out our escape room inspired by everyone’s favorite pocket monsters! For 3rd grade - adult.
Pre-registration is required. To register a time slot, visit: https://libcal.greatbendpl.info/event/17346762?hs=a
Great Bend Public Library
12:01 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Great Bend Public Library
620-792-2409
gbcirc@gmail.com
Great Bend Public Library
1409 Williams St.Great Bend, Kansas 67530
620-792-2409
gbcirc@gmail.com