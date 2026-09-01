Join us for Prairie Festival 2026 in celebration of The Land Institute’s 50th anniversary in Salina, Kansas, along the banks of the Smoky Hills River! Engage with a weekend of speakers, perennial grain foods, artists, musicians, hands-on demonstrations, and more from Friday, September 25, through Sunday, September 27.

At this year’s Prairie Festival: 50 years of perennial possibilities, The Land Institute invites members of the community to reflect on the past 50 years of our collective work to transform food systems for people and the planet and envision the next 50 years of a global perennial agriculture revolution.