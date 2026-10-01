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Puck’s Awakening Renaissance Faire and Gathering (Fritch, Tex.)

Puck’s Awakening Renaissance Faire and Gathering (Fritch, Tex.)

Puck’s Awakening Renaissance Faire & Gathering comes to Fritch Community Park on Saturday, October 10!

Step through the portals into a magical day filled with knights, pirates, mermaids, Highland dancers, live music, interactive storytelling, contests, quests, vendors, food, and family-friendly adventures.

Gates open at 10 a.m. —come in costume and join the quest to close the portals!

Fritch Community Park
$8 - $20
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Isum LLC
8062327203
Pucksawakening@yahoo.com
Fritch Community Park
301 Palo Duro Drive
Fritch , Texas 79036
8062327203
Pucksawakening@yahoo.com