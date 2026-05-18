RECORD YOUR ROUTE 66 MEMORIES : Chapterhouse Bookstore - Through June (for HPPR airplay!)

Record Your Memories of Route 66! HPPR is collecting memories of The Mother Road, in coordination with the 100-year anniversary this year.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 100 years since “the mother road” was built. To celebrate this centennial, HPPR hopes to collect memories of those in our five-state listener region — childhood memories, unforgettable stories, recollections of landmarks and people, and more.

We’d love to have you record your favorite memories of Route 66 for radio airplay during the june citywide celebration of this important highway.

You just need to take a few moments to create an audio document at Chapterhouse Bookstore; we have a special recording booth set up there! Then others will be able to hear during the 100th Anniversary of “The Mother Road!” HPPR will air them across our five-state region -- so SPREAD THE WORD to your friends and family!

• To get started, ask a bookstore employee for assistance with the sound booth before making your recording.

• Before you begin your story, we ask that you introduce yourself by telling us who you are (i.e., your full name) and where you’re from (i.e., city/state, where you grew up, etc.).

And if you want to record a memory and you're not in the Amarillo area, reach out to Kathleen Holt at kholt@ucom.net; she can arrange a recording remotely, through Zoom or on yoru phone. THANKS!

Thank you very much for sharing your thoughts and memories. We look forward to hearing and sharing them with High Plains Public Radio listeners throughout June 2026! You can tune to HPPR on 105.7 FM (HPPR Mix) or 107.5 FM (HPPR Connect).

***NOTE: CHAPTERHOUSE IS CLOSED ON SUNDAYS & MONDAYS!***