Your next romantic escape is arriving in Amarillo! 💕

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Route 66, and Harlequin Books is celebrating in a big way with our Romance on Route 66 campaign - and we'd love for you to join us on August 18th or 19th for a day of romance, books, and fun!

At Harlequin, we believe love stories are everywhere, and Romance on Route 66 brings that idea to life with interactive experiences for Walmart shoppers and romance readers alike.

Event highlights include:

💞 Take home a free Harlequin book to sweep you off your feet

📖 Design and star your own custom Harlequin book cover via interactive photo opps

🎲 Fun games

🚚 Explore the Romance on Route 66 Book Truck

Event Details:

Open to the public, while supplies last.

August 18th

Address: 4610 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79119

Time: 11AM to 5PM

August 19th

Address: 3700 E Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 7910

Time: 11AM to 5PM