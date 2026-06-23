Sharing the Spirit of America —& Declaration Reading, Flag Presentation, & Potluck Dinner

Join us Wednesday, July 8th, 2026, 5-7 pm for a Declaration reading, flag presentation, and potluck dinner at the Prairie Museum of Art & History! Interested in more details or want to sign up to bring an item for the potluck? Please email educationdirector@prairiemuseum.org or call 785.460.4590

Americans across the United States and on all 7 continents are participating in ‘Sharing the Spirit of America’ and will be reading the Declaration of Independence, each at their own local time that correlates with 6 pm (EDT), Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Each location will be reading the entire Declaration of Independence as a distinct activity; however, they are all part of an organized program. Because the readings all coincide with 6 pm (EDT), July 8, they are all happening simultaneously, and at that moment, though geographically separated, Americans around the world will be joined together in time.