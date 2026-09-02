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Silent Book Club

Silent Book Club

Join us for our monthly Silent Book Club! Bring your current read, get some dedicated reading time, and then discuss with others. It's a great way to chat about what you're currently reading, learn what others are reading, and discover new books and friends who read!

Read silently on your own for 45 minutes and then break for 15 minutes to chat with others about what you just read! (or keep reading!)

Reading sessions start at 4:30pm & 5:30pm. Come for one or both!

BYO book in any format: print, ebook, audiobook, or something else!

Choose your level of social interaction: grab a tag to indicate whether or not you’re open for discussion. Green = talk to me anytime, Yellow = talk to me during breaks, Red = don't talk to me, I'm here to read!

Snacks and beverages available for purchase.

Chapterhouse Bookstore, Amarillo
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM, every month on Wednesday through Dec 09, 2026.

Event Supported By

Chapterhouse Bookstore
806-341-9702
hello@chapterhousebookstore.com
https://chapterhousebookstore.com/
Chapterhouse Bookstore, Amarillo
3317 SW 6th Ave
Amarillo, Texas 79106
8063419702
hello@chapterhousebookstore.com
https://chapterhousebookstore.com/