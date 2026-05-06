The Texas Panhandle Student Art Show celebrates emerging artists from across the region, showcasing student work in a juried exhibition at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

Students have the opportunity to compete for Best of Show honors, scholarships, and special awards recognizing creativity and excellence. Senior portfolios will be reviewed for scholarship opportunities through local colleges and organizations.

Join Amarillo Museum of Art for a special reception on May 15 at 6:30 PM to honor participating students and award winners.

5/7/2026, 5/8/2026, 5/9/2026, 5/10/2026, 5/13/2026, 5/14/2026, 5/15/2026

