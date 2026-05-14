The Big Lebowski Party at Old Tascosa Brewing Co.
The Big Lebowski Party at Old Tascosa Brewing Co.
At Old Tascosa, we are HUGE fans of the Big Lebowski, and we had a Lebowski screening and costume party back in 2019 that was SO much fun. This year, we are bringing the party BACK. Come hang out, watch the film in our taproom, wear a Lebowski-themed costume, and have some delicious Dude-themed drinks. There will be a costume contest with prizes!!
Old Tascosa Brewing Company/Amarillo Brewing Supply
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Old Tascosa Brewery and Taproom/Amarillo Brewing Supply
matt@otbrewco.com
Old Tascosa Brewing Company/Amarillo Brewing Supply
3100 SW 6th AveAmarillo, Texas 79106
806-681-4050
matt@otbrewco.com