The Great American Roadside Rally at Dream Maker Station

Dream Maker Station, located at the Midpoint of Route 66 in Adrian, Texas, is excited to team up with the Tin Can Tourists Route 66 Centennial Caravan. The Tin Can Tourists Caravans will come from the east and from the west to meet in the middle, right here in Adrian, Texas.

Around 70 vintage trailers are expected, some pulled by vintage tow vehicles. Dream Maker Station will host a “Texas” BBQ during their arrival. Serving Pulled Pork, Potato Salad, Cowboy beans, dessert, and a drink. The Tin Can Tourists Caravans will start arriving at 8am and departing at 1:15pm. Join us for this Centennial Celebration Event to enjoy the nostalgia, great food and amazing people.