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The Ladd Lecture: Ancient artwork from Southwest Texas (Amarillo)

The Ladd Lecture: Ancient artwork from Southwest Texas (Amarillo)

Living Art of the Lower Pecos Canyonlands

🖼️ Free lecture with guest speaker Amanda Castañeda
📅 Thursday, October 22nd at 7 p.m.
📍 Amarillo Museum of Art

Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center has worked to preserve some of the oldest known “books” in North America since 1998. These “books” are painted rock art murals created by foraging peoples who lived in the canyonlands of southwest Texas over the past 6,000 years, communicating their beliefs, stories, and ideas.

Through scientific investigation, advanced technology, and digital documentation, Shumla works to preserve these remarkable Lower Pecos paintings and the information they hold about how ancient people understood themselves, their environment, and their place in the world.

Amarillo Museum of Art
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Amarillo Museum of Art
8063715050
amoa@actx.edu
amoa.org
Amarillo Museum of Art
2200 S. Van Buren
Amarillo, Texas 79109
www.amoa.org