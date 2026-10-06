The Ladd Lecture: Ancient artwork from Southwest Texas (Amarillo)

Living Art of the Lower Pecos Canyonlands

🖼️ Free lecture with guest speaker Amanda Castañeda

📅 Thursday, October 22nd at 7 p.m.

📍 Amarillo Museum of Art

Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center has worked to preserve some of the oldest known “books” in North America since 1998. These “books” are painted rock art murals created by foraging peoples who lived in the canyonlands of southwest Texas over the past 6,000 years, communicating their beliefs, stories, and ideas.

Through scientific investigation, advanced technology, and digital documentation, Shumla works to preserve these remarkable Lower Pecos paintings and the information they hold about how ancient people understood themselves, their environment, and their place in the world.