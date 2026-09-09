The Pirates of Penzance - Amarillo Opera
The Pirates of Penzance - Amarillo Opera
Amarillo Opera's upcoming production is a comedic operetta called The Pirates of Penzance. This is a family-friendly production, so, we encourage the Amarillo community to join us and bring their best pirate attitude. The show will be one-night-only on October 10th at 7:00 p.m. at the Globe News Center, so you don't want to miss it!
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
$41-$106
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Amarillo Opera
806.372.7464
Alissa.Henderson@amarilloopera.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297