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The Pirates of Penzance - Amarillo Opera

The Pirates of Penzance - Amarillo Opera

Amarillo Opera's upcoming production is a comedic operetta called The Pirates of Penzance. This is a family-friendly production, so, we encourage the Amarillo community to join us and bring their best pirate attitude. The show will be one-night-only on October 10th at 7:00 p.m. at the Globe News Center, so you don't want to miss it! 

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
$41-$106
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Amarillo Opera
806.372.7464
Alissa.Henderson@amarilloopera.org
https://www.amarilloopera.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/