The Widows: Faithful Standbys - ”The Women Left Behind After the Battle of Little Bighorn"

Fort Hays State Historic Site will host a special presentation exploring the lives and resilience of widows on the Kansas frontier in the aftermath of the Battle of Little Bighorn. The program, “The Widows: Faithful Standbys,” will take place at Fort Hays State Historic Site, and visitors are invited to learn more about the women who often held their families and communities together through hardships.

Marla Matkin will share the stories of wives who believed their place was with their husbands wherever they were and whatever peril may lie ahead. Matkin is a Fort Hays State University graduate and a historian from Dodge City, Kansas.

“This year is the 150th anniversary of that event and combined with America's 250th makes for a strong year of remembrance from where we've come,” said Fort Hays State Historic Site Administrator Adam Conkey. “Our presentation series provides the public with a more in depth look at Fort Hays' significance in the history and culture of our region and aids as a tool to provide more detail for our visitors unique beyond our museum displays.”

The Battle of Little Bighorn was fought between the combined forces of Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes against the 7th Cavalry Regiment of the United States Army lead by Lieutenant Colonel George Custer. Large portions of the 7th Cavalry Regiment had previously served at Fort Riley, Kansas where Custer led in the Battle of Washita River among other engagements.

The presentation is part of Fort Hays’ ongoing effort to share diverse stories from Kansas history and engage the public with meaningful educational programming every Saturday from May through September 2026. All presentations are free and open to the public.

For more information about this event, please contact Fort Hays State Historic Site at kshs.forthays@ks.gov, or by calling (785) 625-6812.