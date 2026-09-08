Texas Panhandle Dems "Taking Back the Dome" (Amarillo)
Texas Panhandle Dems "Taking Back the Dome" (Amarillo)
The Panhandle Regional Democratic Headquarters will play host to a "Taking Back the Dome!" fundraising event featuring Clayton Tucker, Holly Taylor, Glenda Moore, Kendall Scudder and local candidates at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
The Democracy in Action event will bright together featured speakers and local candidates for an evening focused on grassroots organizing and civic engagement in the Texas Panhandle.
Proceeds will benefit the TPRDHQ and its ongoing efforts across the region.
How to purchase your ticket in advance:
Scan the QR code on this poster
Visit http://secure.actblue.com/donate/dia2026
Mail or hand deliver a check to: 520 SW 10TH Ave. Amarillo Tx. 79101
Attendees may also pay at the door the day of the event.
Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room
$100
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Panhandle Democrats
(806) 236-4716
panhandledems@gmail.com
Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room
401 S. Buchanan St.Amarillo, Texas 79101