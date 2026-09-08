Texas Panhandle Dems "Taking Back the Dome" (Amarillo)

The Panhandle Regional Democratic Headquarters will play host to a "Taking Back the Dome!" fundraising event featuring Clayton Tucker, Holly Taylor, Glenda Moore, Kendall Scudder and local candidates at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

The Democracy in Action event will bright together featured speakers and local candidates for an evening focused on grassroots organizing and civic engagement in the Texas Panhandle.

Proceeds will benefit the TPRDHQ and its ongoing efforts across the region.

How to purchase your ticket in advance:

Scan the QR code on this poster

Visit http://secure.actblue.com/donate/dia2026

Mail or hand deliver a check to: 520 SW 10TH Ave. Amarillo Tx. 79101

Attendees may also pay at the door the day of the event.