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United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Ashland & Englewood

United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Ashland & Englewood

Join United as we celebrate 75 years of serving Southwest Kansas with our Community Connections Tour!

We’re proud to bring the celebration to Ashland for our Ashland and Englewood communities. Stop by the Ashland Senior Center for a free lunch, giveaways, prizes, and a chance to connect with the United team as we thank the communities that have helped shape our story since 1951.

Bring your family, a neighbor, or a friend, and join us as we celebrate 75 years of local roots and lasting impact. #SWKSProud #United75Years

Event Details
📍 Ashland Senior Center
800 Main Street, Ashland, KS
📅 Tuesday, June 30
⏰ 12:00–1:15 p.m.
🍽️ Lunch provided while supplies last

Local Roots. Lasting Impact.

Ashland Senior Center
12:00 PM - 01:15 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

United Telephone Association, Inc.
https://getunited.com/75years/
Ashland Senior Center
800 Main Street
Ashland, Kansas