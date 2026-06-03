United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Ashland & Englewood
United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Ashland & Englewood
Join United as we celebrate 75 years of serving Southwest Kansas with our Community Connections Tour!
We’re proud to bring the celebration to Ashland for our Ashland and Englewood communities. Stop by the Ashland Senior Center for a free lunch, giveaways, prizes, and a chance to connect with the United team as we thank the communities that have helped shape our story since 1951.
Bring your family, a neighbor, or a friend, and join us as we celebrate 75 years of local roots and lasting impact. #SWKSProud #United75Years
Event Details
📍 Ashland Senior Center
800 Main Street, Ashland, KS
📅 Tuesday, June 30
⏰ 12:00–1:15 p.m.
🍽️ Lunch provided while supplies last
Local Roots. Lasting Impact.
Ashland Senior Center
12:00 PM - 01:15 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
United Telephone Association, Inc.
Ashland Senior Center
800 Main StreetAshland, Kansas