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United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Copeland

United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Copeland

Join United as we celebrate 75 years of serving Southwest Kansas with our Community Connections Tour!

We’re proud to bring the celebration to Copeland. Stop by American Legion #369 for a free lunch, giveaways, prizes, and a chance to connect with the United team as we thank the communities that have helped shape our story since 1951.

Bring your family, a neighbor, or a friend, and join us as we celebrate 75 years of local roots and lasting impact. #SWKSProud #United75Years

Event Details
📍 American Legion #369
202 Main Street, Copeland, KS
📅 Monday, June 29
⏰ 12:00–1:15 p.m.
🍽️ Lunch provided while supplies last

Local Roots. Lasting Impact.

American Legion #369
12:00 PM - 01:15 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

United Telephone Association, Inc.
https://getunited.com/75years/
American Legion #369
202 Main Street
Copeland, Kansas