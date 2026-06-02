United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Hanston
United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Hanston
Join United as we celebrate 75 years of serving Southwest Kansas with our Community Connections Tour!
We’re proud to bring the celebration to Hanston. Stop by Elk Plaza Gym for a free lunch (while supplies last), giveaways, prizes, and a chance to connect with the United team as we thank the communities that have helped shape our story since 1951.
Bring your family, a neighbor, or a friend, and join us as we celebrate 75 years of local roots and lasting impact. #SWKSProud #United75Years
Event Details
📍 Elk Plaza Gym
203 N West St, Hanston, KS
📅 Monday, June 22
⏰ 12:00–1:15 p.m.
🍽️ Lunch provided while supplies last
Local Roots. Lasting Impact.
Elk Plaza Gym
12:00 PM - 01:15 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
United Telephone Association, Inc.
Elk Plaza Gym
203 N West StHanston, Kansas