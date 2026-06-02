United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Ingalls, Charleston & Pierceville

Join United as we celebrate 75 years of serving Southwest Kansas with our Community Connections Tour!

We’re proud to bring the celebration to Ingalls for our Ingalls, Charleston, and Pierceville communities. Stop by Ingalls Community Bible Church for a free lunch, giveaways, prizes, and a chance to connect with the United team as we thank the communities that have helped shape our story since 1951.

Bring your family, a neighbor, or a friend, and join us as we celebrate 75 years of local roots and lasting impact. #SWKSProud #United75Years

Event Details

📍 Ingalls Community Bible Church

212 N Main St, Ingalls, KS

📅 Thursday, June 25

⏰ 12:00–1:15 p.m.

🍽️ Lunch provided while supplies last

Local Roots. Lasting Impact.