United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Ingalls, Charleston & Pierceville
United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Ingalls, Charleston & Pierceville
Join United as we celebrate 75 years of serving Southwest Kansas with our Community Connections Tour!
We’re proud to bring the celebration to Ingalls for our Ingalls, Charleston, and Pierceville communities. Stop by Ingalls Community Bible Church for a free lunch, giveaways, prizes, and a chance to connect with the United team as we thank the communities that have helped shape our story since 1951.
Bring your family, a neighbor, or a friend, and join us as we celebrate 75 years of local roots and lasting impact. #SWKSProud #United75Years
Event Details
📍 Ingalls Community Bible Church
212 N Main St, Ingalls, KS
📅 Thursday, June 25
⏰ 12:00–1:15 p.m.
🍽️ Lunch provided while supplies last
Local Roots. Lasting Impact.
Ingalls Community Bible Church
12:00 PM - 01:15 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Ingalls Community Bible Church
212 N Main StIngalls, Kansas