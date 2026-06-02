United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Montezuma & Ensign
United 75th Anniversary Community Connections Tour: Montezuma & Ensign
Join United as we celebrate 75 years of serving Southwest Kansas with our Community Connections Tour!
We’re proud to bring the celebration to Montezuma for our Montezuma and Ensign communities. Stop by the Montezuma Community Building for a free lunch, giveaways, prizes, and a chance to connect with the United team as we thank the communities that have helped shape our story since 1951.
Bring your family, a neighbor, or a friend, and join us as we celebrate 75 years of local roots and lasting impact. #SWKSProud #United75Years
Event Details
📍 Montezuma Community Building
508 W Sunnyside, Montezuma, KS
📅 Wednesday, July 1
⏰ 12:00–1:15 p.m.
🍽️ Lunch provided while supplies last
Local Roots. Lasting Impact.
Montezuma Community Building
12:00 PM - 01:15 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
United Telephone Association, Inc.
Montezuma Community Building
508 W SunnysideMontezuma, Kansas