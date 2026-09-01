Kansas Antique Racers annual vintage car show and race (Norton, Kan.)

Let the good times roll Labor Day weekend with the 25th annual Vintage Race and Car Show two-day event at the historic Elmwood Park Speedway!

This memorial race honors the lives of its founders Don McMullen and Jerry Bantam and will feature vintage jalopies, roadsters, midgets, modifies, sprints and stock cars from the year 1900 and older.

Races start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

The speedway is located near Elmwood Park where it has welcomed race fans and families eager for action since 1884. So, don't be shy! Kansas Antique Racers (KAR) love to discuss the rich history of racing on the High Plains and especially what their cars are made of.

Admission is FREE both days and folks with a KAR wristband may enjoy grub behind the grandstand from 1 to 2 p.m.