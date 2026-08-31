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World of Outlaws Gunslinger Stampede @ Dodge City Raceway Park

World of Outlaws Gunslinger Stampede @ Dodge City Raceway Park

It has been years since the World of Outlaws sprints packed the stands at Dodge City Raceway Park! Bring the whole family to enjoy a night at Kansas' premier dirt track, which boasts clean bathrooms, 3 concession stands and a wide variety of merch, collectibles and souvenirs to commemorate the night.

The schedule will include World of Outlaws 410 Sprints, ASCS Western Plains Region and ASCS Gunsmoke Region.

Want to get up close and personal with the drivers and their race cars? Visit the box office at the pit to pay a few dollars more for behind-the-scenes access.

Dodge City Raceway Park
$35-$48
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Dodge City Raceway Park
620-225-3277
racedcrp.com

Artist Group Info

whodgin@hppr.org
Dodge City Raceway Park
11322 110 Rd.
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-225-3277
racedcrp.com