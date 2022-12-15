© 2021
Holiday special programming

The Canadian Brass: Christmas Time is Here: Wednesday, Dec 21 at 3 pm CT

High Plains Public Radio
Published December 15, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST
Hosted by WQXR’s Jeff Spurgeon, this program features arrangements of music by Vince Guaraldi and Luther Henderson as well as traditional favorites from "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Frosty the Snowman" and more – timeless classics infused with jazz and lush harmonies. The selections on this program are featured on the quintet's latest album, "Christmas Time is Here."

