La Nochebuena: A Spanish Renaissance Christmas with the Rose Ensemble: Saturday, Dec 24 at 9 pm CT

The The acclaimed Rose Ensemble is back again for another one hour special for the holiday season. This year, the Twin Cities early music ensemble presents a program that is both rhythmic and regal; Spanish song and dance to celebrate Christmas Eve, La Nochebena. In La Nochebuena, The Rose Ensemble explores the great variety of music that filled the royal court of Ferdinand and Isabella, and flooded the chapels and streets of Renaissance Spain. Serene choral music from 16th-century masters is balanced with spirited cantigas for solo voice and harp, Spanish-language villancicos from court and countryside, and lively dances for vihuela, harp and percussion.

