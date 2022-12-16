© 2021
Tinsel Tales 4: Stories of the Season Told Through Music: Sunday, Dec 25 at 3 pm CT

Published December 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST
For many of us, Christmas is about family and traditions. For others it's a stressful or even a sad time. No matter how good or bad your holiday is, it’s quite likely to include music. This year, Tinsel Tales includes stories of the season told thru music with interviews from the NPR Archives. Kenny Rogers, Katie Melua, Sting, Amy Grant and Jon Batiste talk about the power of music at Christmas. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

