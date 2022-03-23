Root Down: Genealogy Event This Thursday at Amarillo Public Library

From whom are you sprung, and what’s their story? Looking back at the history and journey of our ancestors can be a fascinating ride. And according to Cindy Wallace, Reference Librarian at Amarillo Public Library’s Downtown Branch, it’s a ride for which you MIGHT not be prepared. If you’re interested in looking at your family tree, there’s an easy way to get started! Stop by Finding Your Roots: A Family History Celebration this Thursday, March 24 from 3 to 7 PM CT at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library (413 SE 4th St.). In partnership with Panhandle PBS, the APL wanted to showcase their unique genealogy resources, including an extensive collection of genealogy materials, computers designated for genealogical research, and knowledgeable staff eager to help patrons explore their roots.

Today on High Plains Morning, we welcomed Cindy Wallace of APL and Cullen Lutz of Panhandle PBS into the studio to chat about this exciting event, which is free and open to all ages. They’re eager to walk attendees through the first steps in getting started on their own genealogy journey, and there will be a screening of the award-winning show Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr., which airs on Panhandle PBS and just entered its eighth season. Plus, be sure to bring any family heirlooms (12” x 12” maximum size, please!) for the “Shadowbox Stories” pop-up booth, where you can talk about the item and share a bit about its significance to your family history. For more information on theis event, feel free to call Cindy at 806-378-3049. You can also sign up for library announcements at www.amarillolibrary.org, and visit panhandlePBS.org/FindingYourRoots for more info on the television series Finding Your Roots.

To hear the full interview with Cindy and Cullen, click the audio link at the top of this page.