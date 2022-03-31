The True Story 2022: An Art Exhibit Brings Awareness to Human Trafficking on the High Plains

A big thanks to Sonja Glasco, the Director of Youth Programs at Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, for stopping by High Plains Morning this week! We discussed the event scheduled for tonight, The True Story 2022: An Art Exhibit to Bring Awareness to Human Trafficking.

This is a pervasive problem across our listener region, so we were honored to have her information, expertise, and encouragement for those affected by human trafficking. Click the link at the top of this page for our full interview.

To learn more about the event, click here. It's sponsored by Freedom in the 806, which is a coalition to address this issue. If you or anyone you know is affected by this issue, the National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1.888.373.7888.