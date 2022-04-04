A Quartet of One's Own: Kruno Kupresanin, Bassist & Luthier, Featured at Chamber Music Amarillo's Final Concert (This Friday)

When you think about the lofty "pandemic projects" about which you've heard, few will compare to that of today's guest on High Plains Morning. We were thrilled to welcome musician and craftsman Kruno Kupresanin into the studio, also known as "the man who built new instruments for the eintire Harrington String Quartet to play at this Friday night's concert." (Yes, you read that correctly.)

So please don't miss this FINAL CONCERT of Chamber Music Amarillo's 24th season on Friday, April 8th at 7:30p CT at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens (1400 Streit Dr, Amarillo); the pre-concert lecture starts at 6:45p CT. Among other pieces, the show will spotlight Schubert's Double Cello Quintet, which is considered a work that perfectly blends the instruments—a perfect way to close the 24th season! Plus, the program will feature a fascinating slide show of the process by which Kruno designed and assembled these exquisite instruments.

For tickets, click here. For questions, call (806) 376-8782. To hear the full interview with Kruno, click the blue link at the top of the page.

More about the show (from the CMA website) : The Harrington String Quartet will join Leonid Shukaev, Bruce Lin, and local luthier Kruno Kupresanin for the final performance of the 2021-2022 season. Kupresanin will delve into the life of a luthier and his award-winning instruments as the artists perform pieces including Mozart’s Trio in G Major. The program will end with Schubert’s Double Cello Quintet,

Reminder: Pre-concert lecture is hosted by HPPR's Jenny Inzerillo, and it's held in the Auditorium Ballroom at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens; attendance is free with your concert ticket, and it starts promptly at 6:45p CT!

MUSICIANS:

Rossitza Goza, violin

Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin

Vesselin Todorov, viola

Emmanuel Lopez, cello

Leonid Shukaev, cello

Kruno Kupresanin, bass

Bruce Lin, piano

REPERTOIRE:

Bartók, Roumanian Folk Dances

Gardel, “Por Una Cabeza” tango

Mozart, Trio for Violin, Cello, & Piano In G-Major

Schubert, Double Cello Quintet

Also, student tickets are also available! Call 806.376.8782 for details.

