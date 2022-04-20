Keep Amarillo Clean Invites Everyone to Earth Day Clean-Up This Saturday

This week, be sure to use some of your time to TAKE OUT THE TRASH across the High Plains by cleaning up your neighborhood, roadsides, and gutters. After all, this Friday is EARTH DAY. And it was in that spirit that we welcomed the two founders of KeepAmarilloClean into the studio, Babji and Devi Yalamanchili. They've got a citywide cleanup effort happening this Saturday morning from 9a-12p, in participation with area elementary schools. So get some gloves, some trash bags, and some friends to CLEAN UP THE TOWN. Happy Earth Day, everyone!

MORE ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION (from their website): KeepAmarilloClean is a non-profit organization established by Babji and Devi Yalamanchili in 2019. The organization receives a Proclamation each year from the City of Amarillo in support of our annual clean-up events. We coordinate multiple efforts throughout the year with volunteers, city departments, businesses, churches and community groups to provide beautification projects.

KeepAmarilloClean is a local organization devoted to the beautification of the Amarillo area. We hope to stimulate respect for our planet by educating our community on the harmful impact of litter. We will focus on educating our youth so we can develop habits that will perpetuate a litter-free city for future generations. By educating and engaging local citizens in working together to implement improvements, we hope bring pride to our community, one street at a time, that will make a difference in the quality and health of our earth.

Mission Statement: KeepAmarilloClean desires to end littering, promote recycling, coordinate city-wide clean up events and educate the Amarillo community on the negative impact of litter. We hope to drive environmental changes and inspire our community to take action daily to beautify Amarillo.