Arts in the Sunset Seeks Amarillo-Area Applicants for "Resident Artist Studio Program"

Calling all visual artists in the Amarillo area! Want to be a part of the latest arts center in town? Well, we have great news. The Amarillo Art Institute & Arts in the Sunset are excited to announce that they're now accepting applications for artists interested in having a space at the new building, which would put their work front-and-center during the First Friday Art Walks, outreach events, and arts education initiatives. Hear our full interview about the program on the link at the top of this page, and visit their site for more information. For artists interested in applying for a studio, please fill out and submit this form to Rachel Flores at her email: director@amarilloartinstitute.org.

MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM (from their website):

Founder of the Amarillo Art Institute (AAI) and Arts in the Sunset, Ann Crouch, believed in providing a place for artists to work and sell. The Amarillo Art Institute with support from the Crouch Foundation offers the Resident Artist Studio Program to meet the needs of local and regional artists while also presenting opportunities for the community to interact with art and artists. Artists are essential to keep the culture and vibrancy of our community alive, and we

hope to give artists this unique opportunity to work and contribute to the arts community. These

residencies are twelve-month engagements with an option of renewal. Other timeframes will be

considered on a case-by-case basis.

Requirements—Resident Artists must:

● Volunteer to help the Amarillo Art Institute in maintaining facilities, hosting events, etc. Volunteer opportunity possibilities are listed below in the volunteer section.

● Maintain average studio hours or volunteer hours of at least 15 hours per week.

● Participate in 10 of 12 First Friday Art Walks each year (monthly events every first Friday of the month)

● Participate in AAI shows and exhibitions.

● Provide support on social media.

● Sign and comply with AAI rules and regulations and commission policy Resident Artists cannot:

● Put artwork on display with price tags inside the studio, these studios are primarily for working and cannot serve as private galleries.

● Work with media that produces toxic fumes or that requires nonstop continuous loud noise.

● Paint or make cosmetic changes to their studio. The name of the resident artist will be displayed on the studio by AAI.

● Use their studio as primarily storage for artwork.

● Teach classes or private lessons out of the studio, unless designated through AAI.

Other details:

● Artwork can be exhibited in the community gallery throughout Arts in the Sunset and will be sold through the Amarillo Art Institute. Commission on works will be 20% regularly and could be reduced during certain special events.

● The hours available to access your studio will be set according to the facility needs. Later access may be allowed for certain projects or commissions, but will not count toward your 15 hours per week. The reason for this is to ensure there are artists at work throughout the week.

READ ALL DETAILS HERE!

