© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Open House This Saturday at Another Chance House in Amarillo

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 5, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT
ACH.jpg

Come out this Saturday afternoon, Amarillo, for an afternoon of BBQ, storytelling, live music and community at this local, nonprofit residential shelter that helps men experiencing hard times, addiction, housing insecurity, unemployment, and poverty!

Thanks so much to Amy Marshall, Development Director at Another Chance House, for stopping by High Plains Morning today. She talked about the upcoming OPEN HOUSE that takes place this Saturday, May 7th from 11a to 2p CT, celebrating the great community outreach work the organization does. There will be live music from Andy Chase Cundiff, a BBQ lunch, residence tours, storytelling by the men impacted by the nonprofit, and a great chance to make some positive connections. Learn more about the event here, and they hope to see you on Saturday. If you missed our chat, click the link on this page to hear our full interview with Amy.

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo