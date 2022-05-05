Open House This Saturday at Another Chance House in Amarillo

Thanks so much to Amy Marshall, Development Director at Another Chance House, for stopping by High Plains Morning today. She talked about the upcoming OPEN HOUSE that takes place this Saturday, May 7th from 11a to 2p CT, celebrating the great community outreach work the organization does. There will be live music from Andy Chase Cundiff, a BBQ lunch, residence tours, storytelling by the men impacted by the nonprofit, and a great chance to make some positive connections. Learn more about the event here, and they hope to see you on Saturday. If you missed our chat, click the link on this page to hear our full interview with Amy.