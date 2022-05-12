Neigh-Sayers: Meet-a-Horse Day at Dove Creek Equine Rescue—This Saturday in Canyon, TX

We had a blast this morning with Laurie Higgins-Kerley of Dove Creek Equine Rescue, talking about horses, therapy, and their upcoming festival-meets-fundraiser happening this Saturday.

From noon to 4p CT, don't miss Meet-a-Horse Day—a fun-filled day of activities for all ages, featuring live music (by Andy Chase Cundiff), live animals (like horses, burros, and tiny horses), and a lot of fabulous live humans that do great work at Dove Creek's epic ranch outside of Canyon, Texas. They've got food trucks, training demos with the horses, games, face painting, raffles, door prizes, merch for sale, and breathtaking vistas at the Tierra Blanca Creek Draw. For tickets and information, click here. To hear our full interview with Laurie, click the link at the top of this page.

MORE ABOUT THIS EVENT: Come meet the DCER Herd and our beloved barnyard animals: mini horses, June the mini Burro, and Tico the goat!

❂ FOOD TRUCKS and other vendors - lunch and snacks available for purchase.

❂ LIVE MUSIC!

❂ Short TRAINING demos by our assistant horse trainer Hannah Martin.

❂ GAMES - corn hole, horse shoes, roping dummy

❂ FACE PAINTING

❂ RAFFLE tickets for $1 - GREAT DOOR PRIZES

❂ MERCHANDISE for sale - Hats and T-shirts, Tico Tales books, our Famous Salsa, stickers, candles, decorated horseshoes, etc.

*All attendees must sign our liability waiver. You can complete the waiver in person at Meet a Horse Day OR cut down on time and fill it out at home:

SIGN LIABILITY WAIVER HERE

Directions: From Canyon: go west on Hwy 60 approximately 6 miles toward Hereford, turn left onto City Lake Rd, cross railroad tracks and road dead ends into Dove Creek Ranch. Go through 1st cattle guard (approx 1 mile) then continue straight and come through 2nd cattle guard. The road will lead you down to the valley and to the big red barn. IF TRAIN IS BLOCKING THE TRACK go back east a 1/2 mile to Arnot Road - turn right (south) go until it dead ends into Gordon Cummings Rd. Take a right and go approx. 1/2 mile and you will see the entrance to Dove Creek on your left (intersection of Gordon Cummings and City Lake Rd).