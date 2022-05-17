AARP's Tim Morstad Talks to HPPR about the Texas Primary Runoff Election

AARP’s Associate State Director for Texas, Tim Morstad, spent some time with High Plains Morning today, sharing the importance of VOTING in upcoming elections. Right now, the early voting period is in full swing, ending this Friday. The election will take place on Tuesday, May 24th. This will decide who will be running in the November primary, since so many races were too close to call. Tim discussed key voting changes, voting deadlines, resources and more. Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page.

If you have questions regarding how to find your polling place, what ID may be necessary to vote, and the different ways to vote this May, look into the following links and phone numbers:

• aarp.org/TXVotes

• State Online Portal, votetexas.gov

•aarp.org/elections

•1.800.252.VOTE (8683)

MORE ABOUT AARP (from their website):

