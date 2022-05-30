HPPR Living Room Concert: Ordinary Elephant—This Friday, June 3rd at Chalice Abbey, Amarillo

HPPR's Living Room Concert Series returns with the extraordinary folk duo Ordinary Elephant, live in concert at Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St., Amarillo). Space is limited, so RSVP NOW! We hope to see you there.

If you listen to What the Folk?, Songbirds, or High Plains Morning, you're surely familiar with their intimate compositions and soulful melodies. The Associated Press called their latest album, Honest, “one of the best Americana albums of the year.” Plus, they've got a new single out now: "Let Me Tell You What I Think."

It's been a minute since we've had a show, so here's a reminder about HPPR's Living Room Concerts: these are donation-based shows, so PLEASE BRING CASH for the door. We suggest $15 donation, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. HPPR will be there to host it, but all contributions go to the artists (+ a little for the venue to keep the lights on, since they offer their space at no cost). Doors open at 6:30p, & the show starts at 7p. We hope to have refreshments from Pan-Handlers Café & Palace Coffee Co.! You are welcome to BYO beverages/snacks, too.

Thanks to Chalice Abbey for their space, and their fair trade emporium will be open before the show and during the intermission.

Questions? Please call Jenny at HPPR: 806.367.9088 —or send an email to jinzerillo@hppr.org. Thanks, and we'll see you there!

---

MORE ABOUT THE BAND (from their website): International Folk Music Awards 2017 Artist of the Year Ordinary Elephant captivates audiences with their emotionally powerful and vulnerable songs, letting the listener know that they are not alone in this world. The collaboration of husband and wife Pete and Crystal Damore, their connection, and their influences (such as Gillian Welch, Guy Clark, Anais Mitchell) all meet on stage. “Two become one, in song...hand-in-glove harmonies surprise the listener with focused intensity and musical mastery,” says Mary Gauthier.

MORE ABOUT CHALICE ABBEY (from their website): Chalice Abbey is an emerging contemplative community committed to the intentional work of personal transformation, embodied practice, and engaged living. They are a self-governing community affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the Southwest. Their mission is to participate in creating a just and sustainable world through contemplative practices, respectful dialogue, and the sale of fair trade goods and local creative arts.