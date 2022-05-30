© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

HPPR Living Room Concert: Ordinary Elephant—This Friday, June 3rd at Chalice Abbey, Amarillo

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
ordinary-elephant-folk-alliance-2018-0630.jpg
Crystal Hariu-Damore & Pete Damore of Ordinary Elephant

Celebrate the return of LIVE FOLK MUSIC with High Plains Public Radio, this Friday night in Amarillo!

HPPR's Living Room Concert Series returns with the extraordinary folk duo Ordinary Elephant, live in concert at Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St., Amarillo). Space is limited, so RSVP NOW! We hope to see you there.

If you listen to What the Folk?, Songbirds, or High Plains Morning, you're surely familiar with their intimate compositions and soulful melodies. The Associated Press called their latest album, Honest, “one of the best Americana albums of the year.” Plus, they've got a new single out now: "Let Me Tell You What I Think."

It's been a minute since we've had a show, so here's a reminder about HPPR's Living Room Concerts: these are donation-based shows, so PLEASE BRING CASH for the door. We suggest $15 donation, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. HPPR will be there to host it, but all contributions go to the artists (+ a little for the venue to keep the lights on, since they offer their space at no cost). Doors open at 6:30p, & the show starts at 7p. We hope to have refreshments from Pan-Handlers Café & Palace Coffee Co.! You are welcome to BYO beverages/snacks, too.

Thanks to Chalice Abbey for their space, and their fair trade emporium will be open before the show and during the intermission.

Questions? Please call Jenny at HPPR: 806.367.9088 —or send an email to jinzerillo@hppr.org. Thanks, and we'll see you there!

---

MORE ABOUT THE BAND (from their website): International Folk Music Awards 2017 Artist of the Year Ordinary Elephant captivates audiences with their emotionally powerful and vulnerable songs, letting the listener know that they are not alone in this world. The collaboration of husband and wife Pete and Crystal Damore, their connection, and their influences (such as Gillian Welch, Guy Clark, Anais Mitchell) all meet on stage. “Two become one, in song...hand-in-glove harmonies surprise the listener with focused intensity and musical mastery,” says Mary Gauthier.

MORE ABOUT CHALICE ABBEY (from their website): Chalice Abbey is an emerging contemplative community committed to the intentional work of personal transformation, embodied practice, and engaged living. They are a self-governing community affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the Southwest. Their mission is to participate in creating a just and sustainable world through contemplative practices, respectful dialogue, and the sale of fair trade goods and local creative arts.

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo