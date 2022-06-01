David Condos, HPPR's Kansas News Service Reporter, Honored at 2022 Edward R. Murrow Awards

High Plains Public Radio is proud to announce that David Condos, HPPR’s reporter with the Kansas News Service, won in three separate categories at the 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards: Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (for his piece Race in the Free State); Hard News (for his piece How a Meatpacking Plant Changed One Kansas Town 40 Years Ago, and Left a Colorado Community Behind); and Excellence in Writing.

The Murrow Awards are given out every year by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), and are among the most prestigious honors in journalism.

David’s three wins represent the first Murrow awards in the 42-year history of High Plains Public Radio. As a regional winner, he will now compete in the national awards later this summer.

Congratulations on all of your hard work and excellent reporting, David—and thanks to all HPPR members who have helped to support his award-winning work!