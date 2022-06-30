HPPR Living Room Concert: South for Winter—This Friday, July 1st at Chalice Abbey, Amarillo

Folk music lovers, mark your calendar for a fabulous trio that you know (and love!) from the airwaves of our regional music programs: South For Winter! They're swinging through the TX Panhandle, and we're thrilled to present them in concert at Chalice Abbey on Friday, July 1st. Don't miss Alex, Nick & Dani as they enchant the evening. If you're not familiar with the band, please check out their music and videos -- you'll love them!

Thanks to Pan-Handlers Cafe, Palace Coffee Co. & Chalice Abbey for sponsoring the HPPR Living Room Concert Series! We couldn't host these shows without your help!

ABOUT SOUTH FOR WINTER (from their website): In summer 2014, New Zealander Nick Stone and Colorado native Dani Cichon met as volunteers building greenhouses in South America. There, on a Peruvian rooftop, they wrote their first of many songs together - a song that would one day become South for Winter’s first single, “Fallen Seeds.”

After years spent pursuing separate musical projects oceans apart, Stone and Cichon joined up in Christchurch, New Zealand as a duo. Upon moving the project to Nashville TN, they met cellist Alex Stradal, who rounded out the eclectic blend of instrumentation and vocals that has since become so characteristic of their music. With Stradal in the lineup, the sound and entity of South for Winter were born and as a trio they hit the road; touring through over twenty-one States and two Canadian provinces within their first two years.

Often described as “folk-blues," "folk-jazz," or “Renaissance,” South for Winter's songs are intoned with a depth of emotion and richness of experience that invites listeners into the story - eager and anxious in turn with each verse. In a landscape saturated with incredible songwriters and musicians, South for Winter have developed a sound all of their own. With meticulously crafted lyrics, captivating natural charisma, and an impressive assortment of instruments at their command, South for Winter have time and time again established themselves as a crowd favorite.

In 2018 South for Winter were nominated a rising local artist by Nashville's Lightning 100 Radio; in 2019, voted a "Most Wanted" Artist at Falcon Ridge Festival; in 2020, chosen as a Top Artist of 2019 by BuzzMusic blog; in 2021, chosen as a "top DJ pick" by John Platt of New York City's WFUV, and Official Showcase Artist at Folk Alliances Regional and Midwest; and finally, in 2022, an Official Showcase Artist at Folk Alliance International. In March 2020 the trio successfully crowdfunded the independent release of their debut full-length album Luxumbra, recorded with GRAMMY-awarded producer Matt Leigh at the Tracking Room studio in Nashville TN. The album has been praised by sites such as For the Love of Bands ("a wonderful mix of indie and folk rock"), Grateful Web ("eclectic in the best sense of the word"), AmericanaUK ("a journey well-worth taking"), Relix Magazine, and DittyTV. South fort Winter completed their first overseas tour in New Zealand in Spring 2022. The band continues to tour nationally and internationally in 2022 with Summer dates recently announced, while preparing to enter the studio once again for their sophomore album.