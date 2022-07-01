© 2021
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

HPPR's Living Room Concert: Telephone House - Thursday, August 11th @ Chalice Abbey

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published July 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
telephonehouse2.jpg

Don't miss this Texas folk-rock band that's making waves in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, LIVE in Amarillo!

The Living Room Concert Series continues with Telephone House, a folk-rock band out of the Dallas/Fort-Worth area. You might know some of the founding members from their previous outfit, The Fox & the Bird. We're thrilled to have them coming, so SPREAD THE WORD! You can RSVP here. As always, we hope to see you.

The show's at Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St., Amarillo). Doors open at 6:30p CT; show starts at 7:00p CT. Please bring a cash donation for the band (suggestion: $15). We'll have coffee from Palace Coffee Co. & cookies from Pan-Handlers Café.

ABOUT TELEPHONE HOUSE: Formed in the middle of the Coronavirus Pandemic, with songs composed mostly on phones, Telephone House is founded by Daniel Bowman & Tarun Krishnan. They reflect on the introspective and lonely nature of our uncertain era. They have a penchant for sweeping strings and brass that seamlessly trade off with vocals, blending elements of Classical, Jazz, and Folk with hooky pop sensibilities.

Telephone House's full roster includes Tarun Krishnan (Vocals, Guitar), Daniel Bowman (Vocals, Guitar, Accordion, Trumpet), Daniel's fellow Fox & the Bird members Mimo Morreale (Bass), Bill Richmond (Violin), Sister's Aaron Stanfield (Drums), Ben Folds Laundry's Ben Fisher (Keys), and schoolteacher extraordinaire J Norris (Guitar).

ABOUT THE NEW ALBUM: Pendulum contains three stories each with a different take on how we all deal with the balance between wanting love and actually discovering it. Drifting from delusion to clear-eyed reflection to an encounter with the divine, these songs are both deeply autobiographical and still revel in opaque metaphor.

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
