Danny Freeze & Dr. T (feat. Greg Todd): Live In-Studio Set—TONIGHT at Starlight Canyon B&B

The "Songwriters in the Canyon Series" at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast is back this week with a LIVE SHOW tonight featuring Danny Freeze & Dr. T (Rick Todd), along with their percussion buddy, Greg Todd. To hear their full, in-studio performance from today's High Plains Morning, click the link at the top of this page.

Hosted by Hilary Marie Presents, this open-air, live music concert takes place at the historic B&B at 100 Brentwood Road in Amarillo. Feel free to bring chairs, drinks, blankets, and friends — and they'll also have Tacos Nayarit Food Truck on site for dinner. They start serving at 6pm CT, which is also when the gates open. Music starts at 7pm CT.

This series continues through August with a fabulous lineup of local artists. Tickets are $12 online, or $15 at the gate. Kids under 12 can enter free.

