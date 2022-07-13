© 2021
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Danny Freeze & Dr. T (feat. Greg Todd): Live In-Studio Set—TONIGHT at Starlight Canyon B&B

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published July 13, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT
Dr. T, Greg Todd & Danny Freeze WARMIN' UP for tonight!

Thanks to these three hometown heroes for stopping by High Plains Morning today and playing a few songs! Danny, Rick and Greg will be performing LIVE at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast's "Songwriters in the Canyon" series.

The "Songwriters in the Canyon Series" at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast is back this week with a LIVE SHOW tonight featuring Danny Freeze & Dr. T (Rick Todd), along with their percussion buddy, Greg Todd. To hear their full, in-studio performance from today's High Plains Morning, click the link at the top of this page.

Hosted by Hilary Marie Presents, this open-air, live music concert takes place at the historic B&B at 100 Brentwood Road in Amarillo. Feel free to bring chairs, drinks, blankets, and friends — and they'll also have Tacos Nayarit Food Truck on site for dinner. They start serving at 6pm CT, which is also when the gates open. Music starts at 7pm CT.

This series continues through August with a fabulous lineup of local artists. Tickets are $12 online, or $15 at the gate. Kids under 12 can enter free.

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
