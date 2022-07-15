This Saturday in Amarillo, Wes Reeves Celebrates New Poetry Book "Yellow Dirt" at Caliche Co.

Yesterday on High Plains Morning, we had a visit from Amarillo poet, historian, and energy-conservation advocate Wes Reeves. His new book of poetry just came out, and he’ll be having a book release party this Saturday at 7p CT at Caliche Co. (2311 SW 7th, Amarillo). Lance Garza, who co-owns the venue, joined us as well. In addition to a live poetry reading, the event will feature music by Ben Cargo, Matt Lemburg and Micaela Robinson. Art prints—featuring alternate book covers for Wes’s debut— will also be available by The Death List (@thedeathlist). Copies of Yellow Dirt are available for order at Bitter Buffalo Records. Come check out this unique, multipurpose venue. Caliche Co. is just 2 blocks east of S. Georgia St, on SW 7th and Lamar. BYO, and please call with questions: 806-398-1008.

There will also be an event on Sunday at 4p CT, also at Caliche. Don’t miss Alex Dupree as he performs new songs from his album Thieves. He’ll be joined by Amarillo-based singer-songwriter Michael Walker, who will do some songs of his recent concept album about the Palo Duro Canyon, Canyon, Illuminant.

Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page.