Tip That Waitress: Crystal Junod, Legendary Server at Pan-Handlers Café, Bids Her 24 Tables Farewell

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published July 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
Crystal-Pic.jpg

I'm going to miss the most talented waitress I've ever seen in action. Crystal Junod has been slinging hash in Downtown Amarillo for nearly 7 years, and she's about to set sail for New Hampshire and a life surrounded by trees. We bid her farewell with an interview on HPPR. Hear the full conversation on the link at the top of this page.

THANK YOU, CRYSTAL! We love you, and we'll all miss you — but your spirit will forever be workin' that room at Pan-Handlers Café like a blonde tornado.

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
