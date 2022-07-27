Livin' in the In-Between: Garrett Bryan Talks "Make Believe," His New Album with the Traveling City Committee
Somewhere between Toby Keith and an uncle strumming covers in a Mississippi juke joint, Texas-based singer-songwriter Garrett Bryan has carved out a very real place in the intersection of country, folk, roots and Americana. We had a chance to catch up with him from his home base of Clyde, TX.
On High Plains Morning, we always try to spotlight regional songwriters, so it was a hoot to holler at Texas troubadour Garrett Bryan about the latest release, Make Believe. It's the second release with his brilliant music collective, The Traveling City Committee. We covered everything from the creative vibes of Wimberly, TX to the fact that he CANNOT help you set up your new television. Check out his band's music and their touring schedule on his website. (He'll be in Turkey, TX this Saturday — July 30th!) Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page.