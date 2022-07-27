© 2021
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Livin' in the In-Between: Garrett Bryan Talks "Make Believe," His New Album with the Traveling City Committee

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published July 27, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT
Somewhere between Toby Keith and an uncle strumming covers in a Mississippi juke joint, Texas-based singer-songwriter Garrett Bryan has carved out a very real place in the intersection of country, folk, roots and Americana. We had a chance to catch up with him from his home base of Clyde, TX.

On High Plains Morning, we always try to spotlight regional songwriters, so it was a hoot to holler at Texas troubadour Garrett Bryan about the latest release, Make Believe. It's the second release with his brilliant music collective, The Traveling City Committee. We covered everything from the creative vibes of Wimberly, TX to the fact that he CANNOT help you set up your new television. Check out his band's music and their touring schedule on his website. (He'll be in Turkey, TX this Saturday — July 30th!) Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page.

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
