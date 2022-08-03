Celebrating 25 Years of Chamber Music Amarillo: David Palmer Hosts the Silver Jubilee This Friday Night at Hodgetown

This Friday night, join the classical music lovers of the Texas Panhandle for a celebration that marks 25 years of Chamber Music Amarillo. The Silver Jubilee will be held at Hodgetown Stadium's Fairly Group Club on the 2nd Floor (715 S. Buchanan, Amarillo). This is a fundraiser to support the outreach efforts of the organization, so be sure to bring your checkbook for the silent and live auctions. Check in and drinks begin at 6:00p CT, with dinner at 7p. Enjoy live music by Patrick Swindell, too.

If you'd like to attend, please get tickets ASAP, as they're finalizing the attendee list. You can call the office at 806.376.8782. For more information and to get tickets online, visit the website.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT (from their website): On the evening of Friday, August 5, we celebrate and remember 25 years of Chamber Music Amarillo! Enjoy food, drinks and socializing with a beautiful view of the Amarillo Sod Poodles HODGETOWN ball park from the exclusive Fairly Group Club. We will commemorate the history and triumphs of Chamber Music Amarillo throughout its 25 years. Proceeds from this event will support sharing chamber music across the Panhandle for another 25 years and beyond. Be sure to place your bids at our auction and take a chance at the Wine Pull!

Chamber Music Amarillo (CMA) is an organization dedicated to presenting intimate concerts featuring small groups of musicians. CMA has been serving Amarillo and the surrounding region for over two decades and merged with the Amarillo Symphony in 2020. CMA has been performing both chamber music and chamber orchestra concerts this season to record-breaking audiences and has exciting artists and repertoire planned for next season. CMA is committed to connecting everyone to music by performing for students, senior citizens, and families in community engagement events throughout the year. Join us at the CMA Silver Jubilee to sustain the music of CMA into the future!

Tickets start at $90. Please call 806.376.8782 to reserve your tickets today!