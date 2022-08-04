HPPR Living Room Concerts: LIVE MUSIC in Amarillo in 2022!

High Plains music lovers, please join us for some upcoming concerts that we just nailed down! If you tune into High Plains Morning, you'll know that these artists are all FANTASTIC. So whether you're in the TX Panhandle or not, COME ON DOWN FOR THESE SHOWS! We promise: they're worth the drive!

As you'll see, there are several shows at Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St., Amarillo), as well as two at the Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (4901 Cornell, Amarillo) — a new venue for us. (Thanks, April!)

As always, HPPR's Living Room Concerts are donation-based shows, so please bring $15 (suggested cash donation) for the band, and we'll take care of the coffee and treats. Doors open at 6:30p CT; show starts at 7p CT. (Feel free to BYO, too.) Please RSVP on the links below, and SPREAD THE WORD! We can't wait to see y'all there.

Thursday, Aug. 11th

TELEPHONE HOUSE

Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St.)

Wednesday, Aug. 17th

GOLDPINE

Amarillo UU Fellowship (4901 Cornell)

Friday, Sept. 9th

DANA COOPER

Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St.)

Tuesday, Sept. 13th

SON OF TOWN HALL

Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St.)

Friday, Sept. 23rd

CLAUDIA NYGAARD

Amarillo UU Fellowship (4901 Cornell)

***RSVP TO COME!

Friday, Nov. 18th

TWO CROWS FOR COMFORT

Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St.)

***RSVP TO COME!

Saturday, Dec. 17th

BETTMAN & HALPIN

Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St.)

***RSVP TO COME!

A big thanks to Pan-Handlers Café, Palace Coffee Co., Chalice Abbey, Amarillo UU Fellowship, & all the volunteers who make these shows possible. WE COULDN'T SUPPORT THESE CONCERTS WITHOUT YOU!