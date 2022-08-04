© 2021
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

HPPR Living Room Concerts: LIVE MUSIC in Amarillo in 2022!

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published August 4, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT
HPPR LRC - Listing Update 080422.png

Mark your calendars, and SPREAD THE WORD: the HPPR Living Room Concert Series is BACK, and you don't want to miss these fabulous folk artists playing donation-based concerts in Amarillo. Please RSVP by clicking the links for the upcoming shows—and thanks for supporting LIVE MUSIC on the High Plains!

High Plains music lovers, please join us for some upcoming concerts that we just nailed down! If you tune into High Plains Morning, you'll know that these artists are all FANTASTIC. So whether you're in the TX Panhandle or not, COME ON DOWN FOR THESE SHOWS! We promise: they're worth the drive!

As you'll see, there are several shows at Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St., Amarillo), as well as two at the Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (4901 Cornell, Amarillo) — a new venue for us. (Thanks, April!)

As always, HPPR's Living Room Concerts are donation-based shows, so please bring $15 (suggested cash donation) for the band, and we'll take care of the coffee and treats. Doors open at 6:30p CT; show starts at 7p CT. (Feel free to BYO, too.) Please RSVP on the links below, and SPREAD THE WORD! We can't wait to see y'all there.

Thursday, Aug. 11th
TELEPHONE HOUSE
Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St.)

Wednesday, Aug. 17th
GOLDPINE
Amarillo UU Fellowship (4901 Cornell)

Friday, Sept. 9th
DANA COOPER
Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St.)

Tuesday, Sept. 13th
SON OF TOWN HALL
Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St.)

Friday, Sept. 23rd
CLAUDIA NYGAARD
Amarillo UU Fellowship (4901 Cornell)
***RSVP TO COME!

Friday, Nov. 18th
TWO CROWS FOR COMFORT
Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St.)
***RSVP TO COME!

Saturday, Dec. 17th
BETTMAN & HALPIN
Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St.)
***RSVP TO COME!

A big thanks to Pan-Handlers Café, Palace Coffee Co., Chalice Abbey, Amarillo UU Fellowship, & all the volunteers who make these shows possible. WE COULDN'T SUPPORT THESE CONCERTS WITHOUT YOU!

