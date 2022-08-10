© 2021
Small-Town Soul Meets Rural Rock'n'Roll: Songwriter Forrest McCurren Keeps His Gratitude High on New Album, "Oh Me, Oh My"

By Jenny Inzerillo
Published August 10, 2022
From a hotel room in Wichita, HPPR caught up with Missouri-based country-folk artist Forrest "Dancin' Legs" McCurren. We sounded like a couple of mid-MO giggleboxes, but what a great conversation about family, heroes, truth, optimism, and keepin' the windows cracked as you cruise down the highway. Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page.

Today on High Plains Morning, we heard from Forrest McCurren, a midwestern master of his songwriting craft. With lyrics that tease out the joy of being in love as easily as they press down on the heart like a bear hug from a best friend, his debut record, Oh Me, Oh My, drops on August 19th—but HPPR got a sneak peek at the goods. We talked about everything from the best advice he's ever gotten from a waitress—"Keep your gratitude higher than your expectations."—to his recording experience with Wes Sharon in Norman, Oklahoma.

Find out more about his current tour through Wyoming, Colorado, and Missouri. Plus, stay tuned for a possible HPPR Ambassador Tour where we book a few towns across the High Plains. His links to his music, schedule, album, and social media are all available on his website. Plus, check out the music videos for two of the singles off the new album, "Little Rock" and the title track, "Oh Me, Oh My."

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
