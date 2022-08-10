Small-Town Soul Meets Rural Rock'n'Roll: Songwriter Forrest McCurren Keeps His Gratitude High on New Album, "Oh Me, Oh My"

Today on High Plains Morning, we heard from Forrest McCurren, a midwestern master of his songwriting craft. With lyrics that tease out the joy of being in love as easily as they press down on the heart like a bear hug from a best friend, his debut record, Oh Me, Oh My, drops on August 19th—but HPPR got a sneak peek at the goods. We talked about everything from the best advice he's ever gotten from a waitress—"Keep your gratitude higher than your expectations."—to his recording experience with Wes Sharon in Norman, Oklahoma.

Find out more about his current tour through Wyoming, Colorado, and Missouri. Plus, stay tuned for a possible HPPR Ambassador Tour where we book a few towns across the High Plains. His links to his music, schedule, album, and social media are all available on his website. Plus, check out the music videos for two of the singles off the new album, "Little Rock" and the title track, "Oh Me, Oh My."