© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

HPPR Living Room Concert: Folk-Soul Duo Goldpine Wants to See You THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT—Live at Amarillo UU Fellowship

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published August 14, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
gp-1.jpg

We're partying on a WEEK NIGHT again, Amarillo. Please initiate some radical self-care by catching this INCREDIBLE folk duo, Goldpine. They'll blow you away—guaranteed!

Join HPPR for a special night of BOOMING vocal harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and pure folk-Americana from Nashville-based duo GOLDPINE, live at the Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (4901 Cornell Street)—THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT! We're so grateful to the UU for helping bring these two in front of our music-lovin' audience. Please RSVP, and spread the word!

Goldpine - LIVE IN CONCERT
Wednesday, August 17th
Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
(4901 Cornell St., Amarillo)

Doors at 6:30p CT | Show at 7:30p CT
Suggested Donation: $15
Refreshments will be provided, but feel free to BYO.

***And don't miss their LIVE, IN-STUDIO SET on Wednesday at 11am CT on High Plains Morning!

----------

ABOUT THE BAND: Americana act Goldpine was built by married couple Benjamin and Kassie Wilson (formerly called “My One and Only”). From festivals like 30A Songwriting Festival and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion to listening rooms throughout the United States, Goldpine has been offering their own brand of raw Americana to audiences large and small. Finalists in the Kerrville Folk Fest 2021 New Folk Competition, the duo’s bold harmonies are clearly a channel for their highly charged songwriting. Exposing the pains of severed relationships and unearthing the pursuits of love and purpose, Goldpine is cathartic, moody, raucous, and relevant all wrapped into one. Touring since 2015, they have been lessening the gap between music and the audience by disclosing their stories behind the lyrics at every venue along the way.

Check out their music, videos, and more on their website. SEE YOU THERE!

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo