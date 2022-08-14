HPPR Living Room Concert: Folk-Soul Duo Goldpine Wants to See You THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT—Live at Amarillo UU Fellowship

Join HPPR for a special night of BOOMING vocal harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and pure folk-Americana from Nashville-based duo GOLDPINE, live at the Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (4901 Cornell Street)—THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT! We're so grateful to the UU for helping bring these two in front of our music-lovin' audience. Please RSVP, and spread the word!

Goldpine - LIVE IN CONCERT

Wednesday, August 17th

Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

(4901 Cornell St., Amarillo)

Doors at 6:30p CT | Show at 7:30p CT

Suggested Donation: $15

Refreshments will be provided, but feel free to BYO.

***And don't miss their LIVE, IN-STUDIO SET on Wednesday at 11am CT on High Plains Morning!

----------

ABOUT THE BAND: Americana act Goldpine was built by married couple Benjamin and Kassie Wilson (formerly called “My One and Only”). From festivals like 30A Songwriting Festival and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion to listening rooms throughout the United States, Goldpine has been offering their own brand of raw Americana to audiences large and small. Finalists in the Kerrville Folk Fest 2021 New Folk Competition, the duo’s bold harmonies are clearly a channel for their highly charged songwriting. Exposing the pains of severed relationships and unearthing the pursuits of love and purpose, Goldpine is cathartic, moody, raucous, and relevant all wrapped into one. Touring since 2015, they have been lessening the gap between music and the audience by disclosing their stories behind the lyrics at every venue along the way.

Check out their music, videos, and more on their website. SEE YOU THERE!