WTAMU's 2022-23 Fine Arts Calendar Presents 75+ Art, Music, Theatre & Dance Events: An Interview with Jessica Mallard

If you've been thirsty for more exhibitions, plays, dance performances, live classical concerts, and more, you need not look any further. West Texas A&M University just released their new Arts Calendar for the school year, and it is teeming with exceptional shows to inspire, entertain, and thrill audiences. We talked to Jessica Mallard, Dean of the College of Fine Arts, about some of the highlights. Click the link at the top of this page to hear the full interview. Below, find the details of the events from the university.

Mark your calendars! The arts are BACK!

——————

FULL PRESS RELEASE (from Chip Chandler, WTAMU): West Texas A&M University’s 2022-23 arts offerings are going to slay.

Students and faculty members alike in WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts will offer a jam-packed slate of art exhibitions, concerts and recitals, dance pieces, and theatrical performances—from murderous musical “Sweeney Todd” to the area’s oldest continuing Christmas concert and more—from August through May.

“Not only do this season’s performances and exhibitions offer hands-on educational experiences for our students, but they also offer phenomenal entertainment and enlightenment for on- and off-campus audiences,” said Dr. Jessica Mallard, dean of the Harrington College of Fine Arts.

Students and faculty in the School of Music and the Department of Art, Theatre and Dance will be featured in dozens of on-campus events. Several also will collaborate with Amarillo arts organizations: The month of April will see collaborations between the Harrington String Quartet, comprised of four strings faculty members, and Chamber Music Amarillo; and WT Symphony Orchestra and Lone Star Ballet; as well as the annual WT / Amarillo College Student / Faculty Exhibition at Amarillo Museum of Art.

“The School of Music annually presents well over 100 public performances spanning a broad range of styles and genres presented by students, ensembles, faculty artists and guest artists,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, Regents’ Professor of Music and director of the WT School of Music. “In a real sense, the school is the foundation builder for the musical life of the region, training the musicians who will become the Amarillo Symphony members, Amarillo Opera singers, church musicians, teachers and therapists in our communities. What they perform on campus provides a view of the future of music in the Panhandle and beyond.”

Anne Medlock, head of the Department of Art, Theatre and Dance, echoed Hansen.

“We provide invaluable training for future actors, dancers, artists, designers and stage technicians, as well as future educators in those fields,” Medlock said. “Even those who don’t choose to go into those fields benefit from their training in the arts, no matter where their career paths take them. And our performances and exhibitions are vital contributions to the area’s thriving arts scene.”

Additional special events are planned for members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series. Memberships are still available.

Fostering an appreciation for the arts is a key mission of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

The schedule, subject to change, includes free and ticketed events:

Aug. 26: “Silent Reflections” performance by Women from Mars; 7:30 p.m., Branding Iron Theatre; tickets $10, free for WT theater students;

Aug. 30: Fall Faculty Showcase concert; 7:30 p.m., Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall; free;

Sep. 1 to 30: WT Faculty Show, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1; free;

Sept. 22: “Extraordinary Acclaim: An Evening with the Opera Cowgirls,” open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series;

Sept. 27: Faculty trio concert featuring Sarah Beckham-Turner, soprano; Guglielmo Manfredi, horn; and Sarah Rushing, piano; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Sept. 28 to Oct. 2: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” musical theatre performance; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 1, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2; Happy State Bank Studio Theatre; tickets $16 adults, $12 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

Sept. 30: “Don’t Bring Me Down” Homecoming Rock Concert featuring Flashback!, WT Symphony Orchestra and guests; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; tickets $10;

Oct. 6 to 28: Michael Merriman master of fine arts exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6; free;

Oct. 13: Fall choir concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Oct. 20: “Ragtime Homage: Respect through Music”: open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series;

Oct. 25: Guest piano recital featuring Richard Fountain and Derek Parsons; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Oct. 28 to 30 and Nov. 4 to 6: “The Laramie Project” theater performance; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6; Branding Iron Theatre; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

Oct. 29: WT Symphony and Friends featuring Ensemble Next and Amarillo College Orchestra; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Northen Recital Hall; free;

Nov. 3 to 30: Marcia Tippit master of fine arts exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3; free;

Nov. 4: Harrington String Quartet; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; tickets $20;

Nov. 9, 11 and 13: “Postcard from Morocco” opera performance; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 11, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Northen Recital Hall; tickets $15;

Nov. 10: Guest artist recital featuring Greer Grimsley, bass, and Keith Chambers, piano; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; tickets $25;

Nov. 17 to 20: “Falling into Dance” performance; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20; Happy State Bank Studio Theatre; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

Nov. 21: WT Jazz Bands concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Nov. 22: WT Percussion Ensemble concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Nov. 28-29: Student Showcase recitals; 4 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Nov. 30: WT Concert Band concert; 6 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Nov. 30: WT Symphonic Band concert; 8 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Dec. 1 to Jan. 27: Bachelor of Fine Arts student exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1; free;

Dec. 3: Chamber Singers Christmas concert; 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall; free;

Dec. 4: “Music of the Christmas Season”; 4 and 7 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free, but tickets required;

Jan. 27: Faculty Grand Recital; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Jan. 28: “A Night at the Opera” dinner and drinks gala; 6 p.m., Alumni Banquet Hall; ticket prices TBD;

Feb. 2 to 24: Marcus Melton faculty exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2; free;

Feb. 10 to 12 and 16 to 18: “Sweeney Todd” musical theatre performance; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 16-18, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Branding Iron Theatre; tickets $16 adults, $12 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

Feb. 12: WT Symphonic Band concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Feb. 17: Harrington String Quartet concert; 7:30 p.m., Amarillo College Concert Hall Theatre; tickets $20;

Feb. 19: WT Chorale pre-tour concert; 2 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Feb. 24: Grace Hamilton Piano Festival opening recital featuring Hsiang Tu; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

Feb. 25: Grace Hamilton Piano Festival honors recital; 3 p.m., Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall; free

March 2 to 31: Charles Irvin visiting artist exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. March 2; free;

March 4: WT Symphony Orchestra concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

March 5: WT Concert Band concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

March 23: “Lasting Legacy: A Tribute to Sybil B. Harrington”; open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series;

March 29 to April 2: “Bull in a China Shop” theatre performance; 7:30 p.m. March 29 to April 1, 2:30 p.m. April 1 and 2, Happy State Bank Studio Theatre; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

April 4: WT Percussion Ensemble concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

April 6 to 23: Joey Martinez master of fine arts exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. April 6; free;

April 25: WT Choir concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

April 27: “Artistic Admiration: Showcase of Art and Beyond”; open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series;

April 27: WT Jazz Band concert; 7:30 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

April 27 to 30: “La Navarraise” opera performance; 7:30 p.m. April 27 to 29, 2:30 p.m. April 30, Fine Arts Complex recital hall; tickets $10;

April 28 to 30: “Portraits of Dance” performance; 7:30 p.m. April 28-29, 2:30 p.m. April 30; Branding Iron Theatre; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

May 1 and 2: Student Showcase recitals; 4 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

May 2: Honors Recital; 7:30 p.m, Northen Recital Hall; free;

May 3: WT Concert Band concert; 6 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free;

May 3: WT Symphonic Band concert; 8 p.m., Northen Recital Hall; free; and

May 4 to 20: Bachelor of Fine Arts student exhibition, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. May 4; free.

For information or tickets for School of Music performances, call 806-651-2780 or visit wtamu.edu/music. For information or tickets for opera performances, call 806-651-2780 or visit wtamu.edu/opera. For information or tickets for Harrington String Quartet performances, call 806-651-2780 or visit wtamu.edu/music.

For information for art exhibitions, email jrevett@wtamu.edu.

For information or tickets for theater performances, call 806-651-2810, email artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu or visit wtamu.edu/theatre. For information or tickets for dance performances, call 806-651-2810, email artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu or visit wtamu.edu/dance.

